Hainan expects over 8.25 million air passenger trips in summer travel season

(ECNS) -- Two major airports in China's Hainan Province are expected to handle more than 8.25 million air passenger trips during the summer travel season.

Inbound passengers arrive at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Hainan Province, January 17, 2026. (File photo/China News Service)

Haikou Meilan International Airport is forecast to handle nearly 4.63 million passenger trips in July and August, with around 32,000 flights scheduled, up 0.9% and 1.25% respectively year on year.

Sanya Phoenix International Airport, located in the resort city of Sanya, is projected to handle about 3.63 million passenger trips and 22,800 flights during the summer travel season.

Multiple airlines have planned to increase flight frequencies on routes between Haikou and cities including Wuhan, Chongqing and Changsha.

China's summer travel season begins on July 1.