9th China-Eurasia Expo concludes with record scale

The 9th China-Eurasia Expo that concluded in Xinjiang on Monday hit a record high in terms of scale, organizers said Tuesday.

More than 3,100 domestic and foreign institutions and enterprises participated in the event in Xinjiang's capital city Urumqi, from June 25-29, marking an all-time high. A total of 49 countries, regions and international organizations attended the expo, with 27 of them setting up national pavilions. Over 2,000 overseas exhibitors and purchasers came to the event for business negotiations, while the number of domestic professional purchasers reached 23,700.

"The continuous improvement of international coverage, quality of market players and matching efficiency between supply and demand, as well as the active participation and enthusiastic negotiation of participants, are the most direct recognition of the promising prospects of Eurasian cooperation," said Xu Yeping, deputy director of Xinjiang's international expo affairs bureau.

The five-day expo recorded 329,300 visits, including nearly 10,000 visits from overseas personnel, official data showed.

More than 80 economic and trade activities held during the expo ranged from high-level dialogues to country-specific sessions and industry matchmaking events, with new cross-border trade models continuing to show benefits, said Li Hongqi, deputy head of the regional commerce department.