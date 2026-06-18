From pulse-taking to AI diagnosis: Chongqing explores digital and smart upgrade of TCM

By Liu Xinyu and Liang Qinqing

(ECNS) – With a few taps on the screen of a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) four-diagnostic instrument, data on the body's meridian status, constitution type and potential health issues are delivered to the user's mobile phone within minutes, along with a personalized health regimen.

At the TCM Street in Bishan District of Chongqing, this smart device integrates modern AI technology with vast clinical experience, based on traditional TCM theories.

It combines inquiry, pulse-taking, tongue diagnosis, facial diagnosis and olfactory diagnosis to automatically collect and analyze physical signs, complete diagnosis and generate results.

The TCM Street in Bishan District of Chongqing, June 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

As the core venue for Bishan's national demonstration project on the inheritance and innovative development of TCM, the street now houses more than 40 merchants, exploring a new "cultural tourism + TCM" development path.

Liu Lin, a renowned TCM practitioner of Bishan District, consults patients on-site. Liu said the street regularly invites nationally renowned TCM experts and university specialists for consultations. The street also provides free delivery of decocted herbs, a service that reduces the burden on patients.

Overseas Chinese experience making TCM herbal sachets at the TCM Street in Bishan District of Chongqing, June 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Using a digital and smart TCM platform, the street has created a closed-loop service system integrating online and offline channels. Online, the platform connects more than 20,000 TCM experts nationwide, enabling patients to access quality TCM resources at home. Offline, smart devices such as meridian detectors, infrared thermal imagers, and intelligent moxibustion robots are deployed, combining AI algorithms with classic TCM theories.

"Within minutes, the smart device identifies health issues and makes TCM wellness easy to understand," said Yao Weimin, special correspondent of China Times (Netherlands), who tried the system on Tuesday.

Yao said the health regimen provided by the smart system was scientific and practical, and he was impressed by the fusion of TCM and digital technology.

Currently, the TCM Street in Bishan integrates AI technology, intangible cultural heritage TCM, and cultural tourism and leisure, bringing together more than 30 featured business formats.

The TCM Fun Experience Hall offers 24 solar terms health education programs and other interactive exhibits suitable for all ages. The Chongqing Bashu Folk TCM Museum regularly organizes herb identification and Baduanjin qigong teaching sessions. The street has also developed TCM wellness products tailored for younger consumers.