Jiaxing zongzi exports surge ahead of Dragon Boat Festival

(ECNS) -- Jiaxing in east China's Zhejiang Province, known as the "hometown of zongzi," is seeing a boom in exports ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival.

At a local food company, production lines have been running at full capacity as workers wrap, cook, package and inspect batches of the traditional sticky rice dumplings bound for overseas markets.

Jiaxing Customs staff inspect zongzi waiting for export. (Photo provided to China News Service)

"Our zongzi exports have exceeded 120 shipments this year, and on our busiest day, we sent more than 5,000 boxes overseas," said Shen Qian, manager of a local company's international business center.

To facilitate exports, Jiaxing Customs has launched a green channel for zongzi shipments, offering expedited inspections and digital issuance of export certificates to ensure efficient clearance.

According to Jiaxing Customs, more than 300 metric tons of zongzi worth over 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) had been exported as of now in 2026, up 105.7& and 106.6% year on year, respectively, both record highs. The products have reached more than 10 countries and regions, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

(By Gong Weiwei)