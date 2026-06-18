Chinese researchers turn optical fibers into 'mini dexterous hands'

(ECNS) -- Researchers from Anhui University and the University of Science and Technology of China have developed a novel fiber-optic microgripper that transforms an optical fiber no thicker than a human hair into a cell-scale "mini dexterous hand."

The study, published in Nature, introduced a three-dimensional optical fiber gripper that can manipulate opaque particles, irregular micromechanical components and diverse single-cell types.

A screenshot from the Nature website shows the article titled "Optical fiber gripper for high-performance 3D micromanipulation".

By controlling light input, the microgripper can open, close and adjust its gripping force. Experiments showed it can generate forces more than 100,000 times greater than conventional optical tweezers, enabling high-precision manipulation, microstructure assembly and microscale sampling.

Researchers said the breakthrough could support future applications in life sciences, healthcare and minimally invasive medicine.

(By Gong Weiwei)