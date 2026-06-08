China emerges as the only nation mastering all three 'crown jewels' of shipbuilding

(ECNS) -- On World Oceans Day, China announced it has mastered construction of the shipbuilding industry's three "crown jewels" — aircraft carriers, large liquefied natural gas carriers and large cruise ships — vessels widely regarded as pinnacles of marine engineering for their technical complexity.

Today, China is the world's only country capable of building all three.

The high-end marine vessel, Zhanjiang Bay No.1, is delivered in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

The achievement reflects the confidence of a maritime powerhouse as China accelerates its push into deep-ocean development.

In 2025, offshore crude oil and natural gas production rose 3.4% and 17% year-on-year, respectively, with offshore crude accounting for 70% of the nation's total crude growth, according to CCTV. That same year, the deep-sea intelligent aquaculture platform Zhanjiang Bay No. 1 entered operation in Guangdong Province.

In May 2026, eight government departments jointly issued China's first policy document dedicated to marine biopharmaceuticals. Chinese-developed marine medicines now account for nearly 30 percent of all marine drug varieties on the global market.

From coastal waters to the deep blue ocean, China's marine economy is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Through tangible achievements and technological innovation, the country continues to demonstrate its commitment to protecting the oceans while harnessing their potential for sustainable development.

(By Gong Weiwei)