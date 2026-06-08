Xi arrives to grand welcome in Pyongyang for state visit to DPRK

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the airport. After Xi walked down the airstairs, Kim shook hands with him warmly.

Kim held a grand welcome ceremony for Xi at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. The top leaders of the two parties and the two countries jointly ascended the review stand. Amid a 21-gun salute, the military band played the national anthems of China and the DPRK.

Accompanied by Kim, Xi inspected the honor guard of the three services of the Korean People's Army. After that, Xi watched a march-past with Kim.

Dressed in festive attire, people from all walks of life in Pyongyang, along with children and teenagers, holding flags, flowers and balloons, extended their sincere welcome to the distinguished Chinese guests with warm applause and cheers.

En route from the airport to Kim Il Sung Square and from Kim Il Sung Square to the Kumsusan State Guesthouse, people of the DPRK lined both sides of the streets, waving to welcome Xi's arrival.

In a signed article published on Monday on Rodong Sinmun prior to his arrival, Xi said he looks forward to meeting with Kim to discuss the traditional friendship between the two countries, and exchange views on the overall development of bilateral relations.