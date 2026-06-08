China's AI-generated actors raise concerns over performers' rights and job security

(ECNS) - China's growing use of AI-generated actors and digitally replicated performers is raising concerns over performers' rights, as some actors say they are being pressured to authorize the use of their facial data for AI training or risk losing work, according to media reports.

The debate comes as China's film and television industry faces economic pressure and increasingly turns to AI-generated content to cut production costs. Industry data show AI-generated short dramas accounted for 38% of the top 100 comic-style short dramas in January, up from 7% a year earlier.

Producing an AI-generated drama can cost as little as 100,000-200,000 yuan ($14,000-$28,000), compared with around 1 million yuan for a comparable live-action production.

Legal experts and industry observers say existing Chinese laws provide protections through personality rights, privacy rules and performers' rights, but questions remain over how actors' images, voices and performance styles can be used to train AI systems.

Authorities have introduced rules requiring lawful sourcing of AI training data, while courts have expanded protections for AI-generated uses of individuals' voices and likenesses.

AI content is creating new business opportunities for technology providers and distribution platforms, even as concerns grow about its impact on employment and creative work.

(By Zhang Jiahao)