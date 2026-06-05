Xizang's high-quality environment debunks groundless Western accusations

The eco-environmental quality of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region remains stable and continues to improve, and Xizang is still among the areas with the best environmental quality in the world.

As one of China’s most biodiverse regions and a key area of global biodiversity, it is home to 68 species of nationally protected Class I wild animals, including snow leopards, black-necked cranes, and Tibetan antelopes.

Through large-scale ecological restoration and the establishment of protection areas, Xizang has built a strong ecological security barrier. The region now has 47 nature reserves of all kinds covering 412,200 square kilometers, accounting for 34.35% of its total land area. Forest coverage has reached 12.54%, grassland vegetation coverage exceeds 48%, and wetland protection stands at 68.75%.

Environmental quality remains among the best in China. In 2024, the share of days with good air quality reached 99.7%, and the water quality of major rivers and lakes consistently met or exceeded Class III standards.

At the same time, living conditions continue to improve. Clean air and water are closely tied to local well-being, while ecological tourism and forest-based industries are creating new income opportunities for farmers and herders, turning ecological strengths into economic benefits.

Today, Xizang continues to pursue a development path that prioritizes ecological protection and green growth, preserving its high-altitude environment while demonstrating a model of harmony between humans and nature on the roof of the world.