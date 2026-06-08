China launches world's first prefabricated computing center base in Qingdao

(ECNS) - China has begun operating the world's first prefabricated computing-power center base, part of its push to expand infrastructure for artificial intelligence and data processing, according to media reports.

The facility, which opened Saturday in the eastern city of Qingdao, Shandong Province, uses a modular design that cuts construction time by nearly 70% compared with traditional computing-power centers.

Serving as a power hub for data centers, the base is designed to provide stable electricity for computing operations. It can absorb 100% renewable electricity and reduce AI token processing power costs by about 30%.

Already connected to a privately operated data center, the facility is expected to be deployed in national-level data clusters and other regional computing centers later this year.

Zhou Jun, executive president of Qingdao-based power equipment maker TGOOD Electric, said each unit was designed with three independent power sources.

"We ensure every device can access three different power supplies," Zhou said, adding that the system can withstand grid fluctuations, handle GPU workload surges and continue operating safely during equipment failures.

(By Zhang Jiahao)