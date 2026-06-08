Chinese film 'Dear You' announces global rollout

(Poster of Dear You / Courtesy of the Weibo account of the movie)

(ECNS) -- Dear You, a Chinese mainland hit inspired by the tradition of qiaopi — letters and remittances sent home by overseas Chinese in the 19th and 20th centuries — will begin its global release on Friday.

The film will hit screens across China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and Macao SAR, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei before expanding to the United States, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and other markets in subsequent phases.

Since premiering on the mainland on April 30, the Chaoshan (Teochew) - dialect film has struck a deep chord with audiences via its tender emotional portrayal and heartfelt core storyline, grossing over 1.6 billion yuan (about $221.36 million) to date. It currently ranks second at China's 2026 box office, which has totaled about 16 billion yuan.

The story follows elderly Chaoshan grandmother Ye Shurou, whose quiet later years are upended when her debt-burdened grandson travels to Thailand chasing rumors of a long-lost, wealthy grandfather, only to uncover a half-century-old secret: the person she exchanged qiaopi with all those years was not who she thought.

On May 15, Dear You held a market screening at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, marking an important step onto the global stage.

As China's summer movie season ramps up, more than 60 films across genres — from historical epics to sci-fi, youth dramas and animation — have been announced, underscoring the diversity of offerings for audiences at home and abroad.

(By Zhang Dongfang)