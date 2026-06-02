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China brings digital assets under commercial secret rules in regulatory overhaul

2026-06-02 16:50:44Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has expanded its commercial secret protection to explicitly cover data, algorithms, and other digital assets, as Beijing moves to safeguard technologies increasingly viewed as strategic economic resources, according to media reports.

Revised commercial secret protection regulations issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) took effect on June 1. The rules mark the first time Chinese law has clearly included data and algorithms within the scope of commercial secret protection.

The changes come as China seeks to foster growth in advanced technologies and digital industries.

The rules impose stricter security requirements on companies engaged in remote work and cross‑border cooperation. Businesses must adopt measures such as limiting document access based on employee roles, masking sensitive information, and maintaining records of user activity.

The regulations extend to commercial secret infringements committed overseas, although they do not specify enforcement mechanisms.

Separately, SAMR launched a month-long enforcement campaign targeting violations in sectors including biomedicine, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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