Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway conducts successful trial operation

Photo shows a construction site of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway. (Photo/China New Service)

(ECNS) -- The trial operation of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Indonesia was successfully conducted from Tegalluar Station to Casting Yard No. 4 on Wednesday.

The trial operation has assessed its subgrade, track, and systems of communication, signal, traction power supply, among others. The results show that all project indicators and parameters along this section have fully met the design criteria, laying a foundation for subsequent construction and full operation.

Construction of the railway is going well under the joint efforts of Chinese and Indonesian teams, with a total of 13 tunnels drilled through and track laying work on the main line underway.

The high-speed line, a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative, connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta and its fourth-largest city Bandung, having started construction in June 2018.

With a total length of 142.3 kilometers, it has a maximum design speed of 350 kph, which will shorten the travel time between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to 40 minutes.