China Space Museum reopens for immersive experience

Photo shows the China Space Museum in Beijing. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The China Space Museum reopened on Wednesday to mark the 65th anniversary of the advent of the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, providing a platform for the public to learn about China’s space history and achievements.

The museum, the oldest Chinese museum focusing on the space industry and its programs, was constructed and opened to the public in 1992. Located at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology in Beijing's Fengtai District, it is also the largest space museum in Asia.

The museum began a renovation project in July 2022, sorting out the history and achievements of China's space development. Its exhibition comprises 10 parts, including the spirit of China's manned space program, missile weapons, carrier rockets, satellites, manned space flight, deep space exploration, aerospace figures, the future of space careers, Tianwen Mars mission knowledge, and a multi-function hall.

In particular, the museum has set up a simulation platform for the transfer and launch of the Long March-5 family through a sand table, cooperating with a large-screen demonstration of all aspects of the delivery, transfer and launch of these rockets.

In addition, space suits, digital interactive systems, a VR system to visit the China Space Station, and space life exhibitions will allow visitors to have a unique experience.

The public will be able to make appointments to visit the museum through the internet.

Jiang Jie, a senior rocket scientist at the academy who was recently appointed curator, said the museum will strive to promulgate culture and knowledge of the space sector and serve to boost the education of science, technology, and patriotism.