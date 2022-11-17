Guangdong reports over 8,800 new local COVID-19 cases, accelerates construction of medical facilities

A citizen takes nucleic acid testing in Guangzhou, GuangdongProvince, March 11, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Guangdong Province is speeding up construction of mobile hospitals and quarantine facilities to cope with the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

The province reported over 8,800 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 8,576 asymptomatic infections, said the Health Commission of Guangdong on Thursday. It has 6,972 Covid-19 patients in hospital (including 186 imported infections) and a total of 40,541 asymptomatic infections (including 184 from beyond China) under quarantine so far.

The infection number is still mounting, mainly from the high-risk Haizhu District in Guangzhou City. The epidemic situation in Panyu District is improving now and zero-Covid at the community level has been achieved in some parts of the district, accompanied by transmission risks caused by some infected cases who have been to assembly occupancies including transportation stations and wet markets.

The infection number in Guangzhou City is still mounting, mainly from the high-risk Haizhu District. The epidemic situation in Panyu District is getting better now and zero-Covid at the community level has been achieved in some parts of the district, accompanied by transmission risks caused by some infected cases who have been to assembly occupancies such as transportation stations and wet markets.

Normal order of life and production in Panyu has recovered except for areas at high risk and under control since Thursday, with offline schooling and kindergartens to resume from Nov. 21.

Medical workers from several hospitals in Guangzhou have been dispatched to support epidemic prevention and control in high-risk areas. On Wednesday, hundreds of medical workers from Zhujiang Hospital of Southern Medical University were sent to support nucleic acid testing efforts. Previously, the hospital has arranged a medical team of 213 members from various departments to assist mobile hospitals.

Many drug stores are granted franchises to provide medicine to citizens. A total of 61 drug stores belonging to DaShenLin Pharmaceutical Group in Haizhu District have been allowed to supply drugs since Nov. 5 and provide home delivery services.