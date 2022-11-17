China-Pakistan Economic Corridor creates 190,000 jobs over 9 years: official

(ECNS) -- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC), a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiatives, has created 190,000 jobs over the past 9 years, a Chinese spokesperson said on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan established the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on the CPEC in 2013, focusing on cooperation in Gwadar port, energy, infrastructure, and industries, said Meng Wei, spokesperson at National Development and Reform Commission at a press conference.

In recent years, the two sides have expanded their cooperation to the field of science and technology, agriculture, society, people's livelihood, and information technology industries, the spokesperson said.

The cooperation outcome can be represented by Gwadar East Bay Expressway project, China-funded Gwadar Seawater Desalination Project, Carlot Hydropower Station, China's aid to Pakistan's flood-hit areas and more.

Next, the two sides will jointly implement the consensus between the leaders of the two countries, accelerate the cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, information technology, society and people's livelihood, and promote the high -quality construction of the CPEC, said the spokesperson.