China launches CERES-1 Y4 commercial rocket with five satellites

China on Wednesday launched a CERES-1 Y4 carrier rocket placing a commercial satellite group in space.

The rocket blasted off at 2:20 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending five Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D satellites into the planned orbit.

The payloads lifted by the rocket will be used to provide commercial remote sensing services.

Developed by the Beijing-based rocket maker Galactic Energy, the CERES-1 is a small-scale solid-propellant carrier rocket capable of sending micro-satellites into low-Earth orbit.