(100 great changes) Traditional Chinese medicine benefits the whole world

In 2022, the World Health Organization released the report of the WHO Expert Meeting on Evaluation of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)in the Treatment of COVID-19. The report presented evidence of the efficacy and safety of TCM, suggesting that on the basis of clinically relevant outcome measures, the TCMs are beneficial in the treatment of COVID-19.

TCM has been an important part of the Chinese people's healthcare system. China's first law covering traditional Chinese medicine was issued in 2017, to further boost the development of the time-honored medical practice. The Outline of the Strategic Plan on the Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine (2016-2030) has also been issued.

Clinical and pathological research shows that TCM has played a significant role in the treatment of ischemic stroke, non-small cell lung cancer, diabetes and many other major diseases and common illnesses.

Recent years have seen an increasing adoption of TCM worldwide, with the practice now spread to 196 countries and regions. TCM has also been incorporated into 16 free-trade agreements. China has published multi-lingual TCM diagnostic and therapeutic protocols for COVID-19 and introduced the protocols to over 150 countries and regions.

Now, China is promoting the preservation and innovative development of TCM. By combining the knowledge that the Chinese people have accumulated for thousands of years with modern science and technology, TCM will benefit the whole world in treating diseases and promoting health.

