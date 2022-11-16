LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Giant World Cup match ball displayed in Beijing

2022-11-16 16:27:00Ecns.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
20221116642135ta

20221116642135ta

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]