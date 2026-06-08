Xi says ready to join Kim for greater development of China-DPRK ties

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said on Monday that he is ready to work with General Secretary Kim Jong Un to keep bilateral relations advancing with the times and achieve greater progress in bilateral ties.

During talks with Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Xi said he is willing to take the visit as an opportunity to strengthen top-level planning and strategic guidance for China-DPRK relations in the new era.

Xi arrived here on Monday for a two-day state visit.