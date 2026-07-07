Xi, Montenegro's president exchange congratulations over 20th anniversary of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic on Monday exchanged congratulations on the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Xi noted that China and Montenegro enjoy a deep traditional friendship. Over the past 20 years since the establishment of ties, the two countries have consistently respected each other, treated each other as equals, and pursued mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, setting a model of friendly relations and common development between countries of different sizes, he said.

Xi expressed his readiness to work with Milatovic, taking the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations as a new starting point, to carry forward and promote bilateral traditional friendship, continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and guide China-Montenegro relations to a new level, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

For his part, Milatovic said that Montenegro and China have consistently developed friendly and cooperative relations on the basis of mutual respect and understanding.

The Montenegrin side is ready to take the 20th anniversary of ties as an opportunity to further consolidate and deepen friendly relations with China, expand cooperation in various fields, benefit the people of both countries, and make positive contributions to promoting world peace and development, he added.