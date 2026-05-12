Female storyteller carries forward invaluable cultural legacy

Nestled in the high-altitude pastures of Tsonyi county in Nagchu, Xizang autonomous region, Sinchung's life has been one of courage, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to preserving an ancient cultural legac

A female storyteller of King Gesar- a rarity in itself — Sinchung has overcome social challenges and geographical relocations to bridge the mythical Tibetan hero king, Gesar, with modern-day audiences.

Born to a nomadic family reliant on herding yaks and sheep, storytelling formed an integral part of Sinchung's childhood. Though King Gesar storytellers were virtually absent in her community, inspiration came closer to home through her father, himself a King Gesar storyteller.

King Gesar is a legendary figure in Tibetan culture, immortalized in the Epic of King Gesar.

"When herding together, my father would narrate the fascinating tales of King Gesar," recalled Sinchung. "The stories captivated me so much, I memorized them after hearing them just once."

It was from these herding expeditions that her love for the epic began to take root. By the age of 12, she would hum verses to herself, unaware of their meaning at times, yet deeply influenced by the themes of heroism and spirituality.

A turning point came when Sinchung's mother took in a blind, childless elderly woman.

"This grandmother would often share proverbs and folktales with me, leaving a lasting impression that prepared me for storytelling later in life," she says.

Curiosity about the epic grew further during her teenage years as her family owned a cherished copy of Horse Race Norbu Chadun, a King Gesar book.

Unable to read the Tibetan language at the time, Sinchung would pore over the book's illustrations, feeling a personal connection to the legendary characters. "Although I couldn't read, the images felt alive — like family members I had yet to meet," she says.