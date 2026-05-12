Russia, Ukraine trade accusations of violating US-brokered ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday traded accusations of violating a three-day US-brokered ceasefire but no major strikes were reported by the warring sides so far.

United States President Donald Trump initially announced on Friday the surprise truce, which runs through Monday and coincides with Russia's World War II victory celebrations, along with an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side that is set to take place in the coming days.

"I'd like to see a big extension," Trump told reporters on Friday evening. "It could be."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire and planned exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, his spokesman said on Saturday.

"The secretary-general reiterates his call for an immediate, full, unconditional and lasting ceasefire, as a first step toward a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions," Stephane Dujarric said.

However, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had violated the ceasefire by launching drones and artillery strikes against Russian troops, Interfax news agency reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has shot down 57 Ukrainian drones, the ministry said, adding that Moscow was observing the ceasefire.

Also on Sunday, Ukrainian officials reported Russian drone strikes and nearly 150 battlefield clashes over the past 24 hours.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said eight people, including two children, were wounded in drone attacks on the regional capital and nearby settlements.

In its morning report, Ukraine's General Staff said 147 clashes had taken place along the front line.

Casualties were still reported on both sides, as Moscow and Kyiv continued to exchange drone strikes.

Russian drones killed two people and wounded three in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, local authorities said.

In Russia's western Belgorod region, three people were wounded by Ukrainian drone strikes, said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he thought the conflict was coming to an end.

"I think that the matter is coming to an end," Putin told reporters of the four-year conflict.

Putin was speaking in the Kremlin after setting out his view of the causes of the special military operation. He blamed "globalist" Western leaders, saying they promised NATO would not expand eastward after the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall, but then tried to draw Ukraine into the European Union's orbit.

His statement came just hours after the parade on the May 9 national holiday celebrating the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The annual event pays homage to the 27 million Soviet citizens who perished in that war.