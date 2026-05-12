Larger port, broader markets: How BRI enhances China-Brunei bonds

At the invitation of Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the crown prince and senior minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam, is paying an official visit to China from May 11 to 15. The high-level exchanges are expected to further align development strategies between the two countries, injecting new momentum into flagship projects and deepening cooperation in broader fields.

More developments under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are the now shaping the future of China-Brunei partnership.

As dawn breaks on the northeastern coast of the entrance of Brunei Bay, the cranes at Muara Port are swinging into motion, loading containers packed with sliced shrimps, muskmelons and processed seafood onto vessels.

Around seven days later, these specialties will arrive at another gateway: Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region – a strategic hub in the Beibu Gulf as the maritime anchor of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the southern gateway for China's western hinterland. From there, the cargo will be delivered to markets across southwest China.

Data shows that in the first quarter of 2026, Muara Port achieved a cargo throughput of 630,600 tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 14.16%. In 2025, the port's total throughput grew by 30% compared with 2017, with bulk cargo specifically surging by 86%.

These are not just figures for daily logistics. Look beyond and you will see that the port, and the relationship between China and Brunei it represents, is literally expanding.

How BRI revitalizes Brunei's major port

China and Brunei share a long history of close exchanges, with the ancient Maritime Silk Road serving as a vital trade route for both sides.

In 2013, the BRI was proposed to create new momentum for global development, further strengthening economic and trade cooperation between China and Brunei.

Muara Port is the largest port and only international deep-water port in Brunei, handling over 90% of the nation's non-oil and gas cargo trade.

Since 2017, the Muara Port container terminal and bulk cargo terminal have been managed by a joint venture formed between Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd. and Brunei's Darussalam Assets, with a total investment of 1.03 billion yuan (about $144 million) and an operation period of 60 years.

Previously, cargo transported between Muara Port and Qinzhou Port had to pass through a third port, a process that often took two to three weeks or even more. Following the launch of the first direct container shipping route between Muara and China's Beibu Gulf Port in July 2023, transit time has been shortened to just one week, while shipping costs have dropped by around 30%, according to Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd.

The numbers tell a story of tangible progress. Haji Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, minister at the prime minister's office and second minister of finance and economy of Brunei,said the new operator helps improve the operational efficiency of the terminal, reduce logistics costs and increase substantially the cargo handling capacity of the port.

The joint operation has made Muara Port the most efficient port in the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), which encompasses a vast land area of 1.6 million square kilometers and is home to 57.5 million people.

Now, the number of container liner routes between Muara Port and the surrounding ports has increased to nine, with newly added services connecting Brunei with China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. While China welcomes more imports from Brunei, agricultural products from Guangxi such as fresh fruits and vegetables, can be shipped to Brunei and East Malaysia regions directly from Qinzhou Port for transshipment.

With a major expansion project set for completion by the end of 2027, Muara Port is expected to more than double its annual capacity from 220,000 TEUs to 500,000 TEUs, strengthening Brunei's role as a more diversified and globally integrated economy under the Belt and Road Initiative.

More than oil: Economic diversification in action

Beyond infrastructure, Chinese investment is expanding into diverse sectors, as a growing number of Chinese enterprises seek cooperation and development opportunities in Brunei.

While Brunei is renowned for its rich oil and gas resources, the Belt and Road cooperation is accelerating thecountry's push for a long-term development blueprint, known as Wawasan Brunei 2035 (Brunei Vision 2035).

On Great Muara Island, the refinery and petrochemical project – a joint venture invested by China's Hengyi Petrochemical Co., Ltd. – is the single largest foreign direct investment in Brunei. It produces diesel, gasoline, benzene and other downstream chemical products, helping expand Brunei's oil and gas industrial chain. With an annual crude oil processing capacity of 8 million tonnes in its first phase, the project is a cornerstone of Brunei's industrial diversification.

In an interview with CMG, former Chinese Ambassador toBruneiXiao Jianguo described the Hengyi petrochemical project as "the key to opening the door to Brunei's industrialization." He noted that the project accounts for about 50% of Brunei's total import and export trade and contributes nearly 10% of the country's GDP, playing a major role in driving Brunei's economic transformation.

Boosted by the momentum of the BRI, China has become Brunei's second-largest source of foreign investment and one of its top three trading partners. Official data reveals that in 2024, trade between China and Brunei reached $2.809 billion, with Brunei's exports to China nearing $2.1 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.8%. This flow is driven by more than just petrochemical products.

The Guangxi-Brunei Economic Corridor, a vital component of bilateral strategy, is driving cooperation beyond traditional sectors into high-value aquaculture, spice processing, the digital economy and green technology. Chinese investments are helping Brunei better leverage its local resources and export into the vast Chinese market, a key pillar of economic resilience.

The diplomatic wind in the sails

This robust economic activity is supported by consistent political will. Officials from both nations frequently underscore their commitment to building a China-Brunei community with a shared future.

2026 marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei. At the sixth China-Brunei Consultation Meeting on Trade, Investment and Economic Cooperation held on April 23, the two sides held in-depth exchanges on deepening bilateral economic and trade cooperation, including connectivity, investment, agriculture and the digital economy, underscoring the growing momentum of practical collaboration.

The growing momentum follows Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah's state visit to China in February 2025, during which leaders of the two countries pledged to further elevate bilateral cooperation. Chinese President Xi Jinping said China is ready to work with Brunei to deepen political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and enhance the synergy between the BRI and Brunei's Wawasan 2035.

The Bruneian side, meanwhile, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with China in trade, infrastructure, agriculture and energy, while enhancing people-to-people and regional connectivity.

Against this backdrop, flagship projects such as the Guangxi-Brunei Economic Corridor and the Hengyi Petrochemical project have become more than commercial ventures. They stand as tangible examples of how China and Brunei are translating diplomatic consensus into concrete economic opportunities and closer regional integration.