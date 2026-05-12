Taiwan excluded from WHA over DPP's separatist stance: spokesperson

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' pursuit of "Taiwan independence" and refusal to recognize the "1992 Consensus," which embodies the one-China principle, have undermined the political foundation for the Taiwan region's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, on Monday.

Chen made the remarks when asked about the Taiwan region's inability to participate in the 79th WHA after registration closed on May 10.

The DPP authorities have engaged in political manipulation over China's Taiwan region's participation in this year's WHA, and their attempt to "seek independence through health-related issues" has failed once again, proving that the international community's commitment to the one-China principle is unshakable, Chen said.

He said, "China's position on the participation of its Taiwan region in activities of the World Health Organization has always been consistent and clear, that the issue must be handled in line with the one-China principle."

Chen also noted that, in the past, on the basis of the "1992 Consensus," China's Taiwan region participated in the WHA as an observer under the name "Chinese Taipei" through cross-Strait consultations. He said the DDP authorities' continued adherence to a "Taiwan independence" position and refusal to recognize the "1992 Consensus" have eroded the political foundation for its participation in the WHA.

Chen warned that as long as the DPP authorities refuse to abandon their "Taiwan independence" position, maintain a confrontational stance, and seek independence through external support, they will continue to face international resistance.