10 years have passed since the devastating 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, and the hardest-hit areas of southwest China's Sichuan Province have rebuilt themselves after years of hard work, with GDP (gross domestic product) and GDP per capita both tripling in the past decade.
China has one of the most serious earthquake damage statistics and casualty rates in the world, with earthquakes occurring in the country characterized by wide distribution, large magnitude and shallow focus.
