Books on Wenchuan earthquake relief work published

A set of books about the relief work and reconstruction of areas devastated by the Wenchuan earthquake has been published in advance of the 10th anniversary of the quake.

The eight-book set took nine years to compile and documents the period between May 12, 2008 and October 14, 2011.

"The books objectively record the earthquake relief work," said Chen Jianchun, an official with a local chronicles office in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

"We hope the books can offer experience for future earthquake relief work," Chen said.

On May 12, 2008, the magnitude-8.0 quake that hit Wenchuan of Sichuan killed more than 69,000 people and left nearly 18,000 missing and millions homeless.