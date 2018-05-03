Over 600 medical workers visit Wenchuan to mark 10th quake anniversary (1/4)

Yin Yin (L), the director of the stomatology department at the Air Force General Hospital, shares clinical experiences at the People's Hospital in Wenchuan County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2018. More than 600 medical workers from nearly 200 institutes participated in five days of charity activities in more than ten hospitals in Wenchuan County to mark the 10thanniversary of the deadly Wenchuan Earthquake on May 2, 2008. (Photo: China News Service/Ren Haixia)