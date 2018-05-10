Gan'en Village regains life through reconstruction after Wenchuan earthquake(1/9)

Combo photo shows villagers working at the construction site of a new house on Nov. 21, 2008 (L) and children playing at home on May 9, 2018, in Gan'en Village of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Gan'en Village is a new village built to relocate villagers of Haoping Village, which was badly damaged by the 8.0-magnitude 2008 Wenchuan earthquake in neighboring Sichuan Province. The village was named "Gan'en" at the end of 2008 to express gratitude for the reconstruction efforts. After ten years of hard work, Gan'en Village has regained life. (Xinhua/Nie Jianjiang, Fan Peishen)