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IDF: Earlier Sunday, IDF troops identified armed Hamas Nukhba militants in southern Gaza who operated to advance imminent attacks against IDF troops

2026-05-11 16:40:07CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download
IDF: Earlier Sunday, IDF troops identified armed Hamas Nukhba militants in southern Gaza who operated to advance imminent attacks against IDF troops.

 

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