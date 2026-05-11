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IDF: Earlier Sunday, IDF troops identified armed Hamas Nukhba militants in southern Gaza who operated to advance imminent attacks against IDF troops
2026-05-11 16:40:07
CGTN
Editor : Gong Weiwei
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IDF: Earlier Sunday, IDF troops identified armed Hamas Nukhba militants in southern Gaza who operated to advance imminent attacks against IDF troops.
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China launches cargo craft Tianzhou-10 to send supplies for space station
China claims 12th straight men's title at table tennis team worlds
China claims its 7th straight women's title at table tennis team worlds
World's first 24,000-TEU methanol dual-fuel container ship named 'Eastern Wisdom' expected to be delivered in June
Pentagon releases declassified UFO files
Chinese company offers free art education for 400 Brazilian children
28th China Beijing Int'l High-tech Expo opens
China’s May Day holiday consumption sales surge
Exploring Moscow ahead of Russia's Victory Day parade
48th ASEAN Summit kicks off in Philippines' Cebu
Dazzling AI light show staged in Fuzhou
China logs record high inter-regional passenger trips in May Day holiday
China's holiday travel surges as visa-free arrivals rise
Death toll rises to 26 in central China fireworks plant explosion
Canton Fair concludes in south China, drawing 314,000 overseas buyers
Remains of 12 Chinese martyrs from Korean War buried in homeland
Women's water polo debuts at 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya
Remains of 12 Chinese martyrs in Korean War returned to homeland from ROK
China, S. Korea hold handover ceremony for remains of Chinese martyrs in Korean War
French senior tourists enjoy 'China Travel' in Beijing
Taiwan tourists visit Shenzhou Peony Garden in C China
Xi holds talks with Mozambican president
Picturesque tea mountain in central China's Hubei
Mozambican president visits Qinghai Province to learn clean energy industry
Mozambican president visits Qinghai Province in NW China
Japanese protesters rally against government's militarization push
Phase I of Canton Fair attracts 167,000 overseas buyers
Shenzhou-21 astronauts complete third series of extravehicular activities
The 6th China International Consumer Products Expo opens to public
Peng Liyuan, Vietnam's first lady visit China's national center for performing arts
Exploring smart robots at Hainan consumer expo
139th Canton Fair opens in Guangzhou
Night schools in Shanghai attracts over 40,000 citizens
People celebrate Water Splashing Festival along the China-Myanmar border
Cultural relics from Sui Dynasty on display in Beijing
Return of the Yangtze 'basket ferry'
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China launches cargo craft Tianzhou-10 to send supplies for space station
China claims 12th straight men's title at table tennis team worlds
China claims its 7th straight women's title at table tennis team worlds
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3,000-year-old Sanxingdui artifact confirmed as meteoritic iron
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(W.E. Talk) Cuba may face risks as U.S. neo-Monroe Doctrine intensifies regional tensions
(W.E. Talk) Latin America resists aligning with the U.S.
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