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Frontier Airlines flight at Denver airport evacuated after gun magazine found on board

2026-05-12 08:44:27Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight at Denver International Airport in the U.S. state of Colorado were deplaned after a gun magazine was found on board Sunday night, local media reported Monday.

Frontier flight 4765 was scheduled to fly from Denver to Phoenix Sunday night and was preparing for departure when the ammunition magazine was discovered, Denver television station KDVR reported, citing a Frontier spokesperson.

An airport spokesperson told the news outlet that passengers were removed from the aircraft and transported by bus to another location, where they underwent additional security screening as a precaution.

According to preliminary investigation, the gun magazine belonged to a law enforcement officer.

The incident came just days after another Frontier Airlines flight struck and killed a pedestrian while taking off from Denver International Airport. 

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