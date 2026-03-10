Nepal's Yeti Airlines to operate limited domestic flights on March 5

By Cui Nan

Kathmandu (CNS) -- Nepal’s Yeti Airlines has decided to operate limited domestic flights on March 5.

According to multiple Nepali media reports on March 3, Yeti Airlines had previously announced that it would suspend all scheduled domestic flights on March 5.

However, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, told China News Service on the evening of March 3 that “Due to difficulties in passenger transportation, we had initially suspended the flights. Following a request from the Election Commission and the availability of passenger transport services, we have now resumed limited flight operations.”

The airline said regular flight operations will resume in full from March 6.

Nepal will hold elections for a new House of Representatives on March 5.

The Election Commission of Nepal had earlier announced a suspension of domestic flights on election day. It later decided to allow domestic flights to operate on March 5, with individual airlines determining whether to run services based on their own circumstances.

Under security measures released by the commission, traffic restrictions will be imposed nationwide on March 5. Except for vehicles with special permits — including official, security, and essential service vehicles — private vehicles will be barred from the roads. The Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and the Nepali Army will deploy in layered security arrangements at and around polling stations, with temporary controls imposed in key areas and along major roads.