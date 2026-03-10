China's 2026 government work report clearly calls for fostering and developing future industries such as future energy, quantum technology, embodied intelligence, brain-computer interfaces, and 6G. Guided by national strategies, China's manufacturing sector is now surging forward with powerful momentum, accelerating its transition from "Made in China" to "Intelligent Manufacturing in China."

Have you used anything made in China? Which areas do you hope "Made in China" will become smarter in? Let's head to Chang'an Avenue and hear what Chinese and foreign passersby have to say. (By Huang Fang, Liu Muqi, Chen Tianhao, Intern: Li Jichu)