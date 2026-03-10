LINE

CIIE Stories | Massage chairs become 'traffic magnet'

Visiting an expo can be exhausting — many attendees easily walk 20,000 steps in a day. With its vast exhibition halls, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), can push your step count to the top of the leaderboard before the day is over. 

At such times, having a moment to sit in a massage chair and enjoy full-body relaxation undoubtedly adds a rare touch of comfort to the CIIE experience. Singapore massage chair brand OSIM’s booth was incredibly popular, with its products becoming a “traffic magnet”, drawing long queues of visitors and creating a unique scene at the expo. Many visitors hadn’t heard of OSIM before, but after trying the products on site, they made instant purchases, efficiently completing the journey from brand awareness to consumer conversion.

Please watch this episode of “CIIE Stories” to hear firsthand impressions from Deserine Lim, General Manager of the East China Region and Headquarters Management at OSIM China, and Zhou Manni, Kathy Zhou, Assistant Brand Manager at OSIM China.

