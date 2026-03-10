CIIE Stories | 'CIIE Babies' powered by fast-track approval

In the eyes of many exhibitors, the Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products Exhibition Area is undoubtedly one of the most eye-catching sections at every edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Since the first CIIE was held in 2018, many innovative pharmaceuticals and medical devices have rapidly transformed from showcased exhibits into commercial products and have been put into use in China. Exhibitors fondly refer to these breakthrough medicines and devices as “CIIE Babies”.

This episode of “CIIE Stories” focuses on the “CIIE Babies” cases of three participating companies — Edwards Lifesciences, Novo Nordisk, and Boehringer Ingelheim — and explores how they have accelerated their approval processes through the CIIE.