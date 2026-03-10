CIIE Stories | Miraculous journey of a small 'Medicine box' at CIIE

As a global leader in biotechnology with a history of nearly 130 years, Roche has had a long-standing presence in China. As early as in 1926, Roche began introducing its medicines to China through pharmacies in Shanghai, marking the start of its nearly 100-year journey in China.

Since the first CIIE, Roche has been an active participant. The CIIE offers an excellent platform for multinational pharmaceutical companies like Roche.

It serves as a bridge for us to engage in full-fledged communication with the government, enables all-round demonstrations of our globally innovative products, and acts as a key window to deepen ties and cooperation with stakeholders.

Please watch this episode of “CIIE Stories” to hear firsthand insights from André Hoffmann, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Group and a member of the founding family Hoffmann-La Roche, and Lily Long, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Roche Pharma China.