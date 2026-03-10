LINE

Stranded Taiwan compatriots from the Middle East arrive in Shanghai en route home

Flight MU704 carrying more than 70 Taiwan compatriots arrives at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at around 4 a.m. on March 10, 2026.(Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Flight MU704, carrying more than 70 Taiwanese compatriots from the Middle East, landed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, marking the largest group to return via the Chinese mainland since tensions escalated in the region.

Several countries in the region closed their airspace and some airports suspended operations because of the conflict. 

The group had planned to return to Taiwan via a transfer in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, but their flights were canceled, leaving them stranded overseas.

With coordination from mainland authorities, they instead boarded a China Eastern Airlines flight from Istanbul, Turkey to Shanghai for transit before continuing their journey home.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 

