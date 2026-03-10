CIIE Stories | CIIE witnesses deepening of China-Canada trade

As long-time participants in the CIIE, Canadian companies have showcased a wide range of specialty products.

The CIIE not only provides Canadian products with a safe market testing environment but also allows companies to interact directly with consumers and potential buyers to understand how their products are received in the Chinese market.

This direct interaction and feedback are crucial for Canadian companies to optimize products and adjust market strategies, promoting their products while achieving growth and transformation.

Please watch this episode of “CIIE Stories” to hear firsthand impressions from Jennie Chen, Consul General of Canada in Shanghai, Joel Scales, EVP & Managing Director of Jamieson International and Global Strategy, and Peter Ji, WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd.