China's annual vegetable output tops 800 million metric tons: minister

(ECNS) -- China's vegetable output exceeded 800 million metric tons in 2025, while fruit production surpassed 360 million metric tons, placing the country among the world's top producers in both total output and per capita supply, China's agriculture minister Han Jun said during the country's annual "two sessions" meetings.

According to Han, China's meat production exceeded 100 million metric tons for the first time in 2025, with a per capita availability of 72.3 kilograms, higher than the global average.

Egg production reached 34.98 million metric tons, or 25.4 kg per person, surpassing the level of developed countries. Aquatic products totaled 76.57 million metric tons, or 54.4 kg per capita, also above the world average. Milk production reached 40.91 million metric tons, or 29.1 kg per capita.

Han said that China now has sufficient agricultural product supplies and a wide variety of goods, with markets offering a wide range of produce year-round.

(By Gong Weiwei)