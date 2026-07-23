Insights | Bangladeshi youth: Learn from China's development, spread the friendship

By Wei Chenxi

(ECNS) -- "The achievements made by the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the past 105 years are not only remarkable for China, but also of great significance to Bangladesh and other neighboring countries," said Aga Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, head of the 2026 Delegation of Young Leaders from Bangladesh to China and a lecturer at the University of Dhaka, in an exclusive interview with China News Network.

The delegation's visit coincided with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's successful official visit to China, during which the two countries announced the establishment of a China-Bangladesh Community with a Shared Future for a New Era, elevating bilateral relations to a new strategic level. Drawing on their firsthand experiences, the young delegates shared their impressions of China, praised China-Bangladesh cooperation, and offered fresh perspectives on the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Party-to-Party Exchanges Strengthen Mutual Trust

Throughout the interview, Chowdhury emphasized that China and Bangladesh enjoy a friendship rooted in a long history and shared ideals.

"Bangladesh and China have long maintained close relations," he said, noting that Bangladesh's early socialist pioneers helped build bridges of communication with China, while exchanges between earlier generations of leaders laid the foundation for a lasting friendship.

During Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Communist Party of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Exchanges and Cooperation, marking an important milestone in bilateral political engagement.

"This is a significant achievement," Chowdhury said. "I believe the two parties will further expand their exchanges and cooperation in the future."

He also described the founding of the CPC as "a positive signal for Bangladesh."

"It demonstrates how China has achieved development under the CPC's leadership, and shows that the Party has consistently remained committed to improving people's livelihoods," he said.

In his view, as a developing country, Bangladesh is eager to learn from China's experience in governance and deepen exchanges with China on state administration.

Another delegation member, Md Kamal Uddin, an assistant professor at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), said that stronger engagement between the leadership of the two political parties, combined with grassroots exchanges among young people, has reinforced political mutual trust and strengthened the foundation of bilateral relations.

Young Voices Carry Friendship Forward as Practical Cooperation Benefits the People

After visiting leading Chinese enterprises such as Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) and China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), Kamal Uddin spoke highly of China's contribution to Bangladesh's development.

"China has already made large-scale investments in Bangladesh's power and infrastructure sectors," he said. "I believe our prime minister's visit will take bilateral relations to a new level, and that China will continue to expand its investment in Bangladesh in the years ahead."

Official data highlight the vitality of bilateral economic and trade cooperation. China is Bangladesh's largest trading partner, while Bangladesh is China's second-largest trading partner in South Asia. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $24.05 billion, including $22.88 billion in Chinese exports to Bangladesh and $1.17 billion in imports from Bangladesh.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1975, China and Bangladesh have achieved fruitful cooperation in politics, trade, defense, culture, and other fields. High-level visits have become increasingly frequent, while cooperation has continued to expand.

For delegation member Chowdhury Sadia Jahan Fariha, the visit offered a new perspective on China.

"This is my first visit to China, and I was really looking forward to it. The program has been highly interactive and incredibly enriching," she said.

Visits to the Forbidden City, ancient towns, and historic neighborhoods left her a lasting impression.

"China has done an excellent job of preserving the connection between its history and cultural roots. That deeply moved me," Fariha said.

During visits to industrial parks, she was also impressed by China's development model, particularly the country's commitment to indigenous innovation.

"China's path of pursuing independent research and development while reducing reliance on foreign technology offers valuable lessons for developing countries," she said.

After seeing electric vehicles and smart medical equipment widely used in local communities, Fariha said she believed many of these advanced technologies could also benefit Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh has a large population and faces considerable pressure in healthcare and public services. China's technologies and development experience could genuinely improve people's lives," she said.

Fariha also expressed hope that the two countries would deepen cooperation in education, healthcare, science and technology.

"Many young people in Bangladesh are talented and full of potential. What they need is greater support and guidance. I hope China will provide more opportunities for cooperation in education and healthcare," she said.

She also noted that receiving the certificate of participation during the visit was a great honor.

"After returning home, I will share with more people a real, multidimensional, and dynamic picture of China, and contribute to promoting friendship between Bangladesh and China."

From high-level political consensus to the implementation of concrete projects, China and Bangladesh are entering a new chapter marked by stronger mutual political trust, deeper practical cooperation, and closer international coordination. The aspirations and actions of the younger generation are carrying forward the friendship between the two countries, injecting fresh momentum into their shared pursuit of development and prosperity.