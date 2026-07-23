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National Exhibition of Innovative Art by Young and Middle-aged Artists opens at NAMOC

2026-07-23 16:16:31Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The "National Exhibition of Innovative Art by Young and Middle-aged Artists" opened at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) in Beijing on Tuesday, featuring over 150 works including paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, new media art and mixed media.

The "National Exhibition of Innovative Art by Young and Middle-aged Artists" is held at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) in Beijing on July 22, 2026. (Photo: Shi Chunyang)
The "National Exhibition of Innovative Art by Young and Middle-aged Artists" is held at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) in Beijing on July 22, 2026. (Photo: Shi Chunyang)

The exhibition showcases recent acquisitions by NAMOC, works recommended by invited curators, and submissions collected from across the country. The works on display reflect the artists' individual creative approaches while capturing the spirit of the new era.

The "National Exhibition of Innovative Art by Young and Middle-aged Artists" is held at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) in Beijing on July 22, 2026. (Photo: Shi Chunyang)
The "National Exhibition of Innovative Art by Young and Middle-aged Artists" is held at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) in Beijing on July 22, 2026. (Photo: Shi Chunyang)

NAMOC director Pan Yikui said this is the museum's first national exhibition focused on innovation in young and middleaged art, aiming to identify and support emerging talent. Lin Mao, president of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, encouraged artists to experiment with crossmedia expression.

More than 2,600 works were submitted for the exhibition. A multi-level academic review process with four rounds of selection was used to determine the final lineup.

The exhibition runs through August 11.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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