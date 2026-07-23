Overseas Chinese youth from 12 countries experience tea culture in Hainan

(ECNS) -- A total of 160 young overseas Chinese from 12 countries, including Germany, Thailand, Ireland, the United States and Canada, took part in a traditional tea culture program Wednesday at Hainan Overseas Chinese Commercial School as part of the 2026 "Root-Seeking Journey" summer camp.

Young overseas Chinese participants try Song Dynasty tea-whisking at Hainan Overseas Chinese Commercial School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: Chen Yingqing)

The event featured tea art performances, demonstrations of Song Dynasty tea-whisking techniques and hands-on activities including tea frying and tea blending.

Participants said the experience deepened their appreciation of tea culture and strengthened cultural connections. A Cambodian participant noted the program fulfilled her family's wish to reconnect with their hometown heritage.

Hong Liying, a young overseas Chinese participant from Cambodia, tries handmade tea-making at Hainan Overseas Chinese Commercial School in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: Chen Yingqing)

Jiang Kaiquan, Party secretary of the school, said the institution was founded in 1993 with donations from overseas Hainanese. He noted that the school aims to help overseas Chinese youth connect with their cultural roots and strengthen their sense of Chinese cultural identity.

(By Tang Yuxian)