WTT China Smash 2026 to be held in Beijing in October

(ECNS) -- The WTT China Smash 2026 will be held from Oct. 1 to 11 at Shougang Park in Beijing's Shijingshan District, according to an announcement at a press conference Wednesday.

A press conference for the WTT China Smash 2026 is held in Beijing on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Hang)

WTT, or World Table Tennis, is the commercial and events arm of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), established in August 2019 to professionalize the sport.

This year's tournament will once again feature a parallel China Youth Smash during the same period, bringing together young players from around the world to compete alongside China's national team prospects.

Venue facilities have been upgraded, including the transformed No. 2 Arena — formerly the short track speed skating venue at Shougang Park — with streamlined entry points, new fan zones, dining areas and luggage services.

A "Smash Park" will offer interactive experiences, and for the first time, the ancillary stands of Big Air Shougang, a landmark of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, will be opened to spectators as an outdoor viewing spot.

Local authorities have also launched five themed travel routes and a "surprise consumption map" to encourage visitors to explore local attractions including the Shougang Park, Moshikou Historical and Cultural Street, Badachu Park and Shijingshan Amusement Park while attending the tournament.

(By Tang Yuxian)