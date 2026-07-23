Thursday Jul 23, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Hubei Provincial Museum attracts record 5.48 million visitors in 2025

2026-07-23 16:16:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, received a record 5.48 million visitors from home and abroad in 2025.

Treasures from the Kremlin Museum are exhibited at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
Treasures from the Kremlin Museum are exhibited at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Jointly established by central and local governments, the museum houses nearly 480,000 cultural relics. It has expanded its international presence through cooperation agreements with leading institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and other countries.

Cultural and creative products developed by the Hubei Provincial Museum are displayed, attracting young visitors in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
Cultural and creative products developed by the Hubei Provincial Museum are displayed, attracting young visitors in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

The museum has also developed over 1,000 cultural and creative products based on its two flagship IPs — the Zeng Houyi chime bells and the Sword of Goujian. More than 1,000 products have been created around the Sword of Goujian alone, including plush toys, desserts and stationery.

(By Tang Yuxian)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]