Hubei Provincial Museum attracts record 5.48 million visitors in 2025

(ECNS) -- The Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, received a record 5.48 million visitors from home and abroad in 2025.

Treasures from the Kremlin Museum are exhibited at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Jointly established by central and local governments, the museum houses nearly 480,000 cultural relics. It has expanded its international presence through cooperation agreements with leading institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and other countries.

Cultural and creative products developed by the Hubei Provincial Museum are displayed, attracting young visitors in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

The museum has also developed over 1,000 cultural and creative products based on its two flagship IPs — the Zeng Houyi chime bells and the Sword of Goujian. More than 1,000 products have been created around the Sword of Goujian alone, including plush toys, desserts and stationery.

(By Tang Yuxian)