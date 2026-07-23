University aircraft design competition kicks off in Chongqing

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China University Aircraft Design Innovation Competition (Southern Region) opened at Chongqing Aerospace Polytechnic College on Wednesday.

Teams compete at the 2026 China University Aircraft Design Innovation Competition (Southern Region) in Chongqing, southwest China, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: The organizer)

First held in 2022, the competition has become one of China's most influential aerospace science and innovation events for university students.

Teams compete at the 2026 China University Aircraft Design Innovation Competition (Southern Region) in Chongqing, southwest China, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: The organizer)

This year's southern region competition has attracted 182 teams with 986 participants from 49 universities in Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Chongqing, Hong Kong and Macao.

Teams compete at the 2026 China University Aircraft Design Innovation Competition (Southern Region) in Chongqing, southwest China, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: The organizer)

Over two days, teams will compete in 12 aviation technology categories, including drone short takeoff and landing, multi rotor reconnaissance and rescue, rocket launch and recovery, and electric glider control.

Top-performing teams will advance to the national finals in Deqing, Zhejiang Province, in October.

(By Tang Yuxian)