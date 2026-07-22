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Insights | Bangladeshi youth delegation: 105 Years of CPC achievements hold great significance for Bangladesh and beyond

2026-07-22 17:53:09Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

Recently, the 2026 Delegation of Young Leaders from Bangladesh visited China. In an exclusive interview with China News Network, the head of the delegation Aga Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, a lecturer at the University of Dhaka, stated that the achievements of the Communist Party of China over the past 105 years have not only benefited China but also held great significance for Bangladesh and the surrounding regions.

From investment cooperation to technological potential, the delegation members also shared their unique observations and expectations. Follow their perspectives to see how China-Bangladesh friendship is deepening and reaching new heights.(Wei Chenxi)

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