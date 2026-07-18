If Xishuangbanna could fit in a suitcase, what would global mayors take home?

Calm, green, hospitable, and a place where humans and nature live in harmony... What words would you use to describe Xishuangbanna?

The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue·Xishuangbanna was recently held in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. During the event, international guests visited nature reserves and local villages to experience the region's unique blend of ecological conservation, urban development, and ethnic culture.

If Xishuangbanna could fit in a suitcase, Makhdoom Babar, president and editor-in-chief of The Daily Mail, hoped to take home a pair of baby elephants and locally grown passion fruit. K.D. Parakum Shantha, mayor of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka, said he would bring back the experience of balancing urban development and environmental protection.

"I think we can learn a lot from China," said Masood Khalid, former Pakistani ambassador to China, expressing hope for further exchanges and cooperation in wildlife conservation.

Local residents also shared their recommendations, including Dai ethnic costumes, Dai pottery, Dai paper, tea, coffee and dried tropical fruits, showcasing the cultural richness of Xishuangbanna.

From ecological conservation to cultural heritage preservation, Xishuangbanna is showcasing to the world a model of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. (Huang Fang)