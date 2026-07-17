Inside Xishuangbanna: Why are global mayors talking about wild Asian elephants here?

Recently, international guests attending the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue visited Wild Elephant Valley in Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, praising the region's efforts to protect wild Asian elephants and promote harmony between humans and nature.

Killapanage Don Parakum Shantha, Mayor of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka, said Xishuangbanna offers "a good example" of balancing economic development and environmental protection.

Makhdoom Babar, president and editor-in-chief of The Daily Mail in Pakistan, said China has made tremendous efforts to protect Asian elephants and conserve biodiversity, noting that people are increasingly drawn to natural landscapes as well as urban development.

Masood Khalid, former Pakistani ambassador to China, said he saw a family of wild Asian elephants, including a baby elephant, during the visit. He praised China's efforts to preserve natural habitats and protect the species. (Huang Fang)