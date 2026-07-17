Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway starts trial operation

(ECNS) -- The Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in the Zhengzhou section began trial operations early Friday, marking a major milestone toward the line’s formal opening.

The Shangqiu Station. (Photo / Provided to China News Network)

The trial operation took effect at 4:20 a.m., after maintenance work was completed during a scheduled “construction window.”

Part of the Beijing-Hong Kong corridor under China's “Eight Vertical and Eight Horizontal” high-speed rail plan, the 552-kilometer line traverses Hebei, Shandong and Henan provinces.

It runs north from Xiong'an Station in Hebei Province to Shangqiu Station in central China's Henan Province, where it interconnects with the existing Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou high-speed railway.

The new line is designed for speeds of 350 km/h and includes a 25-kilometer stretch within Henan province.