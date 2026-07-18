China rejects U.S. election interference allegation as groundless

(ECNS) -- China rejected on Friday U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that China had interfered in U.S. elections, calling it entirely fabricated.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular news conference that the accusation is a false allegation and serious smear that has long been proved to be unfounded.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian speaks at a press conference in Beijing on July 17, 2026.(Photo: China News Service / Xue Wei)

China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and has no interest in and has never interfered in U.S. elections, Lin said.

By contrast, the international community has actually been witnessing who exactly has wantonly interfered in other countries’ internal affairs, long conducted indiscriminate surveillance on governments, businesses and the general public worldwide, and snatched massive data of foreign citizens, he noted.

He urged the U.S. to reflect on its own conduct, stop vilifying China and framing China for election purpose, and act in ways conducive to China-U.S. relations.